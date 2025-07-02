Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,500 level; metal shares in demand

Nifty below 25,500 level; metal shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmark traded with modest losses in early afternoon trade, as mixed global sentiment weighed on investor confidence. The Nifty traded below the 25,500 level. Metal stocks extend gains for the second straight session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 155.20 points or 0.19% to 83,542.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 47.90 points or 0.19% to 25,493.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,749 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.35% to 12.48. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,589.10, at a premium of 95.2 points as compared with the spot at 25,493.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 43.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 66.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.67% to 9,724.40. The index gained 1.99% in two consecutive trading sessions.

JSW Steel (up 2.87%), Tata Steel (up 2.85%), Welspun Corp (up 2.73%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.56%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.4%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.34%), Vedanta (up 1.22%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.21%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.8%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.48%) advanced.

On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 2.06%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.39%) and NMDC (down 0.1%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RITES rallied 6.05% after the company announced that it has secured two orders, one from an international entity and another through a domestic joint venture.

Keystone Realtors jumped 4.26% after the company announced that it has been selected by 8 housing societies as the developer for the large-scale cluster redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports' cargo volumes jump 12% YoY in June'25

Spandana Sphoorty declines after Crisil Ratings downgrades ratings to 'BBB+'

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean inks five-year agreement with DTDC Express

TVS Motor launches new variant of TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery

Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story