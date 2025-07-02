Lupin gets USFDA nod for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38%.

The product is a generic equivalent of Lotemax SM Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38%, marketed by Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file applicant for this product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. The product will be manufactured at Lupins Pithampur facility in India.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

According to IQVIA MAT data for May 2025, Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38% (Reference Listed Drug: Lotemax SM) had estimated annual sales of $29 million in the U.S.