Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1232.14% to Rs 1178.01 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1232.14% to Rs 1178.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 211.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1169.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.64% to Rs 3035.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2015.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1178.0188.43 1232 3035.372015.01 51 OPM %2.49-398.19 --0.74-56.08 - PBDT38.20-413.69 LP -155.67-1164.04 87 PBT33.74-417.52 LP -172.32-1178.74 85 NP1.44-417.45 LP -211.92-1169.55 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes soar at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy allots 26,974 equity shares under ESOP

Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy receives upgrade in ST ratings

Ultracab (India) Limited receives Rs 47.78 crore order from Sterling &amp; Wilson Pvt. Ltd

Suraj Estate Developers bags redevelopment project in Mahim, Mumbai

Zydus launches Mirabegron ER Tablets in US market

HDFC Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, UltraTech Cement in focus

Firm opening on the cards

India's Forex Reserves Decline $5.40 Billion To $643.16 Billion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story