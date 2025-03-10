Sterlite Tech slides after CFO Tushar Shroff resigns

Sterlite Technologies slipped 1.93% to Rs 83.64 after the company informed that Tushar Shroff, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, has tendered his resignation, effective from 31 March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Shroff submitted his resignation letter on 7 March 2025, citing his decision to pursue career opportunities outside the company. His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on Monday, 31 March 2025.

The company expressed its appreciation for the contributions made by Tushar Shroff during his tenure as CFO and wished him all the best for his future endeavors.

The company also confirmed that it is in the process of appointing a new CFO, with further details to be shared with the exchanges in due course.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 7 March 2025, after market hours.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data centre networks.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,261 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News