Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Foseco India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd soared 18.73% to Rs 832 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6625 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd surged 17.58% to Rs 7.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45456 shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd spiked 16.67% to Rs 66.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34052 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd spurt 12.13% to Rs 28.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd advanced 9.62% to Rs 3935. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71 shares in the past one month.

