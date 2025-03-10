Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JB Chemicals rises after Panoli facility completes US FDA audit with no observations

JB Chemicals rises after Panoli facility completes US FDA audit with no observations

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said that the company's formulations manufacturing facility- T20, which is located at GIDC, Panoli (Gujarat), was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The inspection was conducted from 3 March 2025 to 7 March 2025.

The said audit has been successfully completed by the US FDA with no observations and thus no Form 483 was issued.

Following this announcement, the scrip advanced 1.43% to currently trade at Rs 1599.95 on the BSE.

"The company remains committed to producing quality products, embedding a quality culture across the organization and continuously investing in systems, processes & training of its employees so that it can maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance for all its markets, JB Chemicals stated.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radio-diagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

