Sterlite Technologies partners with Lumos

Sterlite Technologies announced its strategic partnership with Lumos. STL has been strategically engaged in co-creating fiber and optical connectivity solutions suited for Lumos' mega ambition to build transformative 100% fiber optic internet in the mid-Atlantic region.

Lumos was an important part of STL's recently inaugurated fiber optic plant in Lugoff, South Carolina. More recently, senior executives from Lumos visited STL's R&D, glass preform, fiber and cable facilities in India.

Lumos' rapidly growing network across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia provides 100% fiber-optic internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 275,000 homes and businesses and plans to reach over one million passings.

STL will support Lumos in a significant part of this critical rollout. In this long-term engagement, STL will offer advanced, purpose-engineered optical fiber cable designs to meet Lumos' network requirements. STL has endto-end optical capabilities and will also supply its signature Opto-bolt product, a pre-connectorized drop cable designed to significantly reduce installation time by de-skilling field installation while bringing modularity into the network design.

