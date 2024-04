Sterlite Technologies has raised Rs 1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement route. The company approved the issue and allotment of 8.84 Cr Equity shares to qualified institutional investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Goldman Sachs and Bandhan Mutual Fund, aggregating to Rs 1000 crore. Post the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 97.5 crore, comprising 48.75 crore equity shares.

