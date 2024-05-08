Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Peninsula Land Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2024.

Peninsula Land Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shiva Mills Ltd soared 18.21% to Rs 108.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11889 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd surged 16.54% to Rs 63.21. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd spiked 13.91% to Rs 17.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 1267.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23373 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd spurt 9.97% to Rs 175.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10105 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News