Sterlite Technologies successfully partners with Archtop Fiber

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:54 PM IST
To support development of Archtop's expansive multi-gigabit fiber Internet network in the US

Sterlite Technologies announced its successful partnership with Archtop Fiber, supporting the development of Archtop's expansive multi-gigabit fiber Internet network spanning over 2,500 miles across the Northeast region of the United States.

Over the past two years, the companies have been working together, developing mission-critical optical solutions tailored to bring the fastest, most reliable Internet solutions to underserved markets across New York's Hudson Valley and beyond.

STL has also signed a new agreement with Archtop Fiber to expand its offering of optical solutions, bolstering the advancement of Archtop's network construction. In addition to supplying the Internet provider with its optical cables featuring high-fiber count, loose-tube, and ribbon designs, STL will also provide its signature OptoBlaze and OptoBolt products. STL's OptoBlaze product is a pre-terminated solution, while OptoBolt is a simplified plug-in-abox solution that replaces field labor and brings modularity to network design. STL used its design innovation to modify the configuration and deliver smaller form factor products, while its newly opened Palmetto Plant in Lugoff, South Carolina, ensured faster deliveries to Archtop's Kingston, New York, headquarters.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

