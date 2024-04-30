Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 73.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 73.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 73.22% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.21% to Rs 14.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 142.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.1636.11 11 142.68119.44 19 OPM %8.1219.11 -16.7717.23 - PBDT3.917.04 -44 24.2319.00 28 PBT2.576.10 -58 18.8015.26 23 NP1.967.32 -73 14.2414.21 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical to consider fund raising

Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the March 2024 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 50.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the December 2023 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story