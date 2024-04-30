Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 73.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 73.22% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.21% to Rs 14.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 142.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

