Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 863.41 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 8.10% to Rs 68.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 863.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 748.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.94% to Rs 239.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 3160.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2800.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales863.41748.93 15 3160.752800.60 13 OPM %8.368.47 -8.977.06 - PBDT84.7076.69 10 312.14251.55 24 PBT72.2269.77 4 274.15227.59 20 NP68.9863.81 8 239.19201.10 19

