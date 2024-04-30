DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 191.70% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 138.46% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 191.70% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.95% to Rs 8.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.37% to Rs 47.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

14.414.9447.2627.7424.7135.4332.9235.722.641.5813.279.322.281.0411.288.241.860.788.645.92

