Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 191.70% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 138.46% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 191.70% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.95% to Rs 8.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.37% to Rs 47.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.414.94 192 47.2627.74 70 OPM %24.7135.43 -32.9235.72 - PBDT2.641.58 67 13.279.32 42 PBT2.281.04 119 11.288.24 37 NP1.860.78 138 8.645.92 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zomato reports consolidated net profit of Rs 138.00 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zomato spurts after reporting PAT of Rs 138 crore in Q3 FY24

CRISIL slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% YoY to Rs 138 cr

PB Fintech's subsidiary gets approval from IRDAI to act as 'composite insurance broker'

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 95.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story