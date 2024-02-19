STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

STL Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies announced that it received the SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Top New Cloud Partnership. Awards were presented to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan region who made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses using SAP solutions, helping their customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

In the brief span of 18 months, STL Digital has acquired 20 marquee logos globally, established entities in the US, UK & India, and has a total headcount of 1000+ employees.

STL Digital's SAP strategy focuses on two key principles - helping customers transition to the cloud with SAP's RISE/GROW approach and driving innovation through shared services and best-in-class centers of excellence. STL Digital is supporting several clients at different stages, including migration to S/4HANA / RISE on public cloud to global rollouts, making their transformation journey smoother.

