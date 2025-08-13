Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals Ent, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, NSDL

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 13 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Pfizer, Deepak Nitrite, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Samvardhana Motherson Internaional, AIA Engineering, Anupam Rasayan India, Astra Microwave Products, Avanti Feeds, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Campus Activewear, CSB Bank, Dredging Corporation of India, Endurance Technologies Engineers India, Fiem Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Jubilant Foodworks, United Spirits will announce their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises consolidated net profit jumped 53.5% to Rs 389.60 crore on 13.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5592.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

ONGCs consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 9,804.07 crore on 3.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1,63,108.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jindal Steel & Power reported a 11.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,493.97 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,340.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 9.7% YoY to Rs 12,294.48 crore during the quarter.

Suzlon Energy s consolidated net profit rose 7.3% to Rs 324.32 crore on 54.6% jump in net sales to Rs 3117.33 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

FSN E-commerce(Nykaa)s consolidated net profit surged 141.9% to Rs 23.32 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 9.64 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 23.4% YoY to Rs 2,154.94 crore in Q1 FY26.