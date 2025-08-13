Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals Ent, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, NSDL

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals Ent, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, NSDL

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 13 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Pfizer, Deepak Nitrite, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Samvardhana Motherson Internaional, AIA Engineering, Anupam Rasayan India, Astra Microwave Products, Avanti Feeds, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Campus Activewear, CSB Bank, Dredging Corporation of India, Endurance Technologies Engineers India, Fiem Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Jubilant Foodworks, United Spirits will announce their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises consolidated net profit jumped 53.5% to Rs 389.60 crore on 13.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5592.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

ONGCs consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 9,804.07 crore on 3.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1,63,108.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jindal Steel & Power reported a 11.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,493.97 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,340.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 9.7% YoY to Rs 12,294.48 crore during the quarter.

Suzlon Energy s consolidated net profit rose 7.3% to Rs 324.32 crore on 54.6% jump in net sales to Rs 3117.33 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

FSN E-commerce(Nykaa)s consolidated net profit surged 141.9% to Rs 23.32 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 9.64 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 23.4% YoY to Rs 2,154.94 crore in Q1 FY26.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) reported a 7.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.63 crore despite of 14.18% decline in net sales to Rs 312.03 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints towards flat opening; U.S. inflation rises mildly despite mounting tariff pressure

Veer Global Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 55.34% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story