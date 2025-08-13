Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 55.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 48.05 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines declined 55.34% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.48.0562.5317.9212.864.494.850.721.540.461.03

