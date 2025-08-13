Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 6.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.550.6165.4563.930.360.390.350.380.280.30

