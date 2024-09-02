Stock Alert: Auto firms, Adani Energy Solutions, Fortis Healthcare, Century Textiles, NBCC, Emami

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills Balrampur Chini Mills Stocks to watch: Shares of auto companies will be in focus after August monthly sales announcement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Adani Energy Solutions signed share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy to buy Khavda IVA power transmission. Fortis Healthcare will buy entire 31.52% stake held by PE investors in the material wholly owned subsidiary, Agilus Diagnostics. The company will fund this acquisition via the issuance of NCDs. Century Textiles unit, Birla Estates in a co-development pact with LGCPL Group for a Rs 131acre land parcel in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Insecticides (India)s board approved Rs 50 crore buyback at Rs 1,000 per share. The record date is set as 1 September 2024.

Biocon received as establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Visakhapatnam API facility. Meanwhile the companys arm received USFDA approval for daptomycin injection. Daptomycin is used to treat skin infections.

NBCC (India)s board has recommended the issuance of 1 bonus equity share for every 2 existing equity shares (1:2) to the eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date. The board of directors has fixed 7 October 2024 as record date.

Emami to acquire the remaining 49.60% stake in Helios Lifestyle (Helios), which is well known for its grooming brand The Man Company', for a consideration of Rs 177.63 crore.

The Anup Engineering and Graham Corporation (USA) announced a strategic partnership through a manufacturing and supply agreement, for India and International business.

