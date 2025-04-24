Stock Alert: Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Consumer Products, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Supreme Inds, Tanla Platforms, Waaree Technologies, Laurus Labs, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consumer Products reported 52.06% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 267.71 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.35% to Rs 4,608.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 3926.94 crore in Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.25 per equity share of Re. 1 each for FY25, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or after June 21, 2025.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit advanced 2.6% to Rs 1,099.9 crore on 9.88% revenue from operations in net sales to Rs 9,771.7 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

Bajaj Finance said that its board is scheduled to meet on 29 April 2025, to consider stock split and bonus issue.

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 53.85% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 586.68 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 381.34 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 25.62% YoY to Rs 2507.96 crore in Q4 FY25.

360 ONE WAMs consolidated net profit rose 2.88% to Rs 249.60 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 242.61 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.74% YoY to Rs 820.77 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Shalabh Saxena has tendered his resignation on 23 April 2025. He will continue to assist the company during his notice period to enable a smooth transition.

