Board of Central Bank of India to consider capital raising plan

On 28 April 2025

The Board of Central Bank of India will meet on 28 April 2025 to consider and approve capital raising plan of the Bank for FY 2025-26 through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and /or through issue of BASEL III compliant AT1/Tier II Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

