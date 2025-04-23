Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) appoints senior management personnel

With effect from 23 April 2025

The Board of Directors of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the followings appointments:

1) Anvize Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer as the Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 23 April 2025; and

2) Amee Joshi, Company Secretary of Tata Teleservices (Holding Company) as the Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 23 April 2025.

