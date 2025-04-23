Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) appoints senior management personnel

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) appoints senior management personnel

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
With effect from 23 April 2025

The Board of Directors of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the followings appointments:

1) Anvize Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer as the Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 23 April 2025; and

2) Amee Joshi, Company Secretary of Tata Teleservices (Holding Company) as the Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 23 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

