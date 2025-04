At meeting held on 23 April 2025

The Board of Biocon at its meeting held on 23 April 2025 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 4,500 crore by way of issue of securities, in one or more tranches.

The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 625 crore to Rs 700 crore (dividend into 1,40,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each).

