Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, RailTel Corp, Cipla, Highway Infrastructure

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 February 2026.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Shree Ram Twistex IPO opens for subscription today. The issue size is Rs 110.24 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue. The price band has been fixed at Rs 95 to Rs 104 per share.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO opens for subscription today. The total issue size aggregates up to Rs 3,100 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,900 crore. The price band has been set at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,053 per share.

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, in partnership with Zscaler Inc. (a leader in cloud security), announced the launch of the AI & Cyber Threat Research CenterIndia, advancing national cyber resilience, protecting sectors, industries, and assets, and accelerating trusted AI adoption. UPL said its board has approved a group reorganization plan through a composite scheme of arrangement to unlock shareholder value by creating an independent, focused crop protection platform. Under the scheme, UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions will be amalgamated with UPL, while the India crop protection business will be demerged into UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions. UPL Crop Protection Holdings (UPL Cayman) will also be merged with UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions.

Post-reorganization, the group will have two listed entitiesUPL and UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions, which will be listed pursuant to the scheme. Suraj Estate Developers announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Hally Pacific to undertake the development of a plot situated in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced that its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 18 crore for the supply of instrument transformers from a domestic entity. Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 37.57 crore for the execution of civil and pre-engineered building (PEB) works.

WeWork India Management said that it has entered into a lease deed for capacity addition in Bengaluru, admeasuring 169,485 square feet, which will result in an increase in its operational capacity. Cipla announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the cGMP inspection at the Rodopi, Greece, facility of Pharmathen International S.A., which supplies lanreotide injection to Cipla USA Inc. (a wholly owned arm of Cipla), as Official Action Indicated (OAI). Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) raised its stake in Cipla to 9.091% from 7.055% between 27 November 2025 and 2 February 2026. RailTel Corporation of India, in consortium with Ashoka Buildcon, has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The contract, worth Rs 1,136.18 crore, involves the selection of an MSP for the modernization of offices of the IGR and the Controller of Stamps under the Maharashtra Government.

As per the letter of intent (LoI), the accepted rate is Rs 24.75 per page. The average number of pages scanned annually over the past five years, as per the Request for Proposal (RFP), stood at 9.18 crore pages. Based on this volume, the estimated financial impact over the five-year contract period is approximately Rs 1,136.18 crore. Highway Infrastructure has entered into a contract agreement for the operation and collection of user fees at Moti Naroli Fee Plaza in Gujarat, amounting to Rs 154.59 crore. Additionally, the company has entered into a contract agreement for the development of a road under Town Planning Scheme-08 from Kumedi to Lasudiya Mori (up to AB Road), Indore. The contract is worth Rs 69.68 crore.