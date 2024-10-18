Stock alert: Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Tata Chemicals, Polycab India

Securities in F&O ban: Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance, IEX, Manappuram, National Aluminium, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical. Upcoming result: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Elecon Engineering, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Jindal Saw, Jio Financial Services, L&T Finance, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Oberoi Realty, TATA Consumer Products, and Tejas Networks. Stocks to watch: Axis Bank reported 17.97% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 6,917.57 crore on 17.31% increase in total income to Rs 37,141.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit jumped 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,135.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.8% QoQ to Rs 1,126.6 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share of Re 1 each for FY25. The record date for the same is fixed at 25 October 2024.

Infosys reported 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,506 crore on a 4.25% increase in revenue to Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The IT major fixed 29 October as a record date and 8 November 2024 as a payout date for the same.

Wipros consolidated net profit grew 6.85% to Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 3,003.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 1.54% to Rs 22,301.6 crore in the September 2024 quarter as against Rs 21,963.8 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

Meanwhile, the board recommended bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 bonus equity share for every 1 equity share held (1 :1) and a bonus issue [stock dividend on American Depositary Share (ADS)] of 1 ADS for every 1 ADS held, as on the record date, subject to approval of the members of the company.

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declined 46.06% to Rs 267 crore as compared with Rs 495 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue increased marginally 0.02% to Rs 3,999 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,998 crore in Q2 FY24.

Polycab India reported 2.48% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 445 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 430 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 30.34% YoY to Rs 5,498 crore during the quarter.

CEATs consolidated net profit fell 42% YoY to Rs 121.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue increased 8.2% to Rs 3,304.53 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,053.32 crore in Q2 FY24.

Reliance Industries subsidiary, Reliance Brands holding UK (RBL UK) has entered into an agreement with Mothercare to form joint venture with a 51-49 ownership structure for South Asia. The joint venture will own the Mothercare brand and its intellectual property assets across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. As part of the deal, Reliance Brands will acquire a 51% stake in the JV for 16 million.

