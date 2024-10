Kalpataru Projects International has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Long term bank facilities - CRISIL AA/ Stable

Short term bank facilities - CRISIL A1+

Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+

Non -convertible debenture - CRISIL AA/ Stable

Further, it has withdrawn the rating (CRISIL AA/Stable) assigned to the Non-Convertible Debentures issued under ISIN INE220B08118, as the Company has made prepayment of the same.

