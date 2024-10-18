IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant's knee injury raises concerns - here's the Latest





Pant would not come out for keeping on Day 3. Reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel was seen doing the keeping drills ahead of the start of the play and he was the man behind wickets for India.



In tweet, BCCI said that the medical team has been monitoring Pant's progress.







Pant's availability in the current and future Tests is crucial for Team India considering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia where the wicketkeeper-batter could prove to be a vital for captain Rohit Sharma.



Check India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score and match updates here



Rohit Sharma provides update on Rishabh Pant's injury Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had to be ushered off the field during the final hours of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. He suffered a blow to the same knee that had been operated on after his car accident. Pant was visibly in pain and could not walk properly afterwards.Pant would not come out for keeping on Day 3. Reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel was seen doing the keeping drills ahead of the start of the play and he was the man behind wickets for India.In tweet, BCCI said that the medical team has been monitoring Pant's progress.Pant's availability in the current and future Tests is crucial for Team India considering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia where the wicketkeeper-batter could prove to be a vital for captain Rohit Sharma.

Dhruv Jurel stepped in to replace him as Pant's availability for the remaining days of the Test is still a mystery. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma later confirmed the same during his post-match press conference, stating that Pant has swelling on the knee that was operated on earlier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics "Unfortunately, the knee. The ball went and hit straight on his kneecap, the leg he had surgery on. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it. The muscles are a bit tender at this point of time. It's a precautionary measure," Rohit said during the post-match press conference.

Rohit also stated that he would not be taking any risks in the case of Pant, who had undergone major surgery recently.

More From This Section

"We don't want to take any risks. Rishabh did not want to take a risk. He has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover, and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," Rohit added.