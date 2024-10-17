Axis Bank PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 6,918 cr in Q2 FY25

The private lender reported 17.97% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 6,917.57 crore on 17.31% increase in total income to Rs 37,141.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Net interest income (NII) grew 9% YoY to Rs 13,483 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.99% in Q2 FY25 compared with 4.11% posted in same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) grew 9% YoY to Rs 13,483 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.99% in Q2 FY25 compared with 4.11% posted in same quarter last year. Profit before tax in September 2024 quarter stood at Rs 8,508.38 crore, registering an increase of 8.84% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Operating profit before provisions & contingencies jumped 24.10% YoY to Rs 10,712.47 crore for the quarter. The bank's provisions and contingencies zoomed to Rs 2,204.09 crore from Rs 814.56 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The Bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,815 crore at the end of Q2FY25. It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations. These cumulative provisions translate to standard asset coverage of 1.20% as on 30 th September 2024. On an aggregated basis, provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional) stands at 153% of GNPA as on 30th September, 2024.

Credit cost for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 stood at at 0.54% as against 0.42% posted in 30 September 2023 quarter.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 15,466.23 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 16,756.74 crore as on 30 September 2023.

More From This Section

The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 1.44% as on 30 September 2024 as against 1.73% as on 30 September 2023. The ratio of net NPAs declined to 0.34% as on 30 September 2024 as against 0.36% as on 30 September 2023.

As on 30th September, 2024, the Banks provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 77%, as compared to 79% as at 30th September 2023 and 78% as at 30 th June 2024.

The fund based outstanding of standard restructured loans implemented under resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress (Covid 1.0 and Covid 2.0) declined during the quarter and as at 30 th September, 2024 stood at 1,320 crores that translates to 0.12% of the gross customer assets. The Bank carries a provision of around 20% on restructured loans, which is in excess of regulatory limits.

Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 4,443 crore, compared to Rs 4,793 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 3,254 crore in Q2FY24.

The bank's net advances grew 11% YoY to Rs 9,99,979 crore and total deposits jumped 14% YoY to Rs 10,86,744 crore as on September 2024.

As on 30 September 2024, CASA deposits rose 4% YoY to Rs 4,41,053 crore while CASA deposits as % of total deposits stood at 41% as on September 2024 as against 44% as on September 2023.

As on June 2024, capital adequacy ratio (basel III) stood at 16.61%. Tier I was at 14.54% and Tier II at 2.07%.

The bank's return on average assets (ROA) and Return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.84% and 17.58%, respectively in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Axis Bank added 150 branches during the quarter, taking its overall distribution network to 5,577 domestic branches and extension counters along with 182 Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs) situated across 3,062 centres and 14,728 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over around 1,000 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30 September 2024.

The scrip declined 1.74% to close at Rs 1,132.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News