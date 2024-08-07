Stock Alert: Lupin, Tata Power Company, Bata India, 3M India, Indigo Paints, Gland Pharma

Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujrata Narmada Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank. Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujrata Narmada Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank. Forthcoming earnings : Radico Khaitan, Sula Vineyards, Aadhar Housing Finance, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Apollo Tyres, Balaji Amines, BASF India, Caplin Point Laboratories, Coromandel International, ESAB India, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer Products, Gokaldas Exports, Godawari Power & Ispat, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Happy Forgings, Harsha Engineers International, ITD Cementation India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Pidilite Industries, Welspun Corp. Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 78% to Rs 805.54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 453.33 crore posed in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 16.3% YoY to Rs 5,600 crore during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata Powers consolidated net profit rose 4% to Rs 1,189 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,141 crore posted in Q1 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 13.7% YoY to Rs 17,294 crore in Q1 FY25. The company will acquire a 40% stake in Khorluchhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 crore and company to terminate the Global Depository Shares program.

Bata India reported 63% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 174 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 107 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 1% to Rs 945 crore from Rs 958 crore posed in same quarter previous year.

3M India reported 22% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 157 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 129 crore posed in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell marginally YoY to Rs 1,047 crore in Q1 FY25.

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declined 16% to Rs 27 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 311 crore in Q1 FY25, up 8% as compared with Rs 288 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Gland Pharma reported consolidated net profit of Rs 144 crore during the quarter, down 26% as compared with Rs 194 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 16% YoY to Rs 1,402 crore during the quarter.

Boschs consolidated net profit increased 13.9% YoY to Rs 466 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 4,317 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 4,158 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

PB Fintechs consolidated net profit remained flat YoY at Rs 60 crore during the quarter. Revenue fell 7% to Rs 1,010 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 1,090 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Gulf Oil Lubricants consolidated net profit jumped 24% to Rs 84 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 10% YoY to Rs 894 crore during the quarter.

