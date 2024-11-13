Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit declines 43.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 7.77 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast declined 43.28% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.776.727.7212.200.600.840.550.820.380.67

