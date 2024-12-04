Stock Alert: ONGC, Aditya Birla Capital, Kaynes Tech, Epack Durable

Granules India, Manapurram Finance and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 December 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipro announced partnership with Netskope, a secure access service edge (SASE) leader, to provide cybersecurity optimization advisory services to global enterprises.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invested Rs 10,000 crore in its subsidiary, ONGC Pertro Additions (OpaL) via right issue.

Aditya Birla Capital invested Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHF), on a right basis.

Kaynes Technology Indias subsidiary, Keynes Singapore has acquired a 54% stake in Austria-based Sensonic, which is a provider of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) solutions to monitor railway infrastructure.

Epack Durable incorporated wholly owned subsidiary EPACK Manufacturing Technologies. It has inform that Senior Intelligence Officer and Inspectors of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jaipur, had initiated a search on December 02, 2024 at the Manufacturing facility situated at Bhiwandi, Rajasthan.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received order worth Rs 187 crore from Eastern Central Railway.

Quess Corps board approved to acquire food catering and facility management services business of Archer Integrated Services and Astrin Traders and Supplies as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum cash consideration of Rs 11 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange has achieved an electricity traded volume of 9,689 MU in November, showing a 15.7% year-on-year increase. Despite an increase in power demand, the market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) at Rs 3.30 per unit in November declined 17.3% YoY, and the market clearing price in the Real-Time Market (RTM) at Rs 3.46 per unit dropped 13.4% YoY. The DAM volume increased by 9.8% YoY to 5,651 MU, and the RTM volume jumped 28% YoY to 3,019 MU in November.

Kore Digitals board has approved the issuance of 2 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share held as on record date.

