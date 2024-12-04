Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd saw volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71363 shares

Graphite India Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 December 2024.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71363 shares. The stock increased 11.66% to Rs.557.00. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61264 shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.608.50. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 68128 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17871 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.1,570.45. Volumes stood at 74193 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.287.85. Volumes stood at 75496 shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 23472 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7443 shares. The stock lost 0.19% to Rs.1,307.95. Volumes stood at 4817 shares in the last session.

