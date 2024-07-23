Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 199.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.61% to Rs 2015.98 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy rose 199.59% to Rs 302.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.61% to Rs 2015.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1347.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2015.981347.52 50 OPM %18.3614.75 -PBDT348.32147.47 136 PBT302.4892.88 226 NP302.29100.90 200
