Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains, Midcaps slip in red ahead of Budget; Metal, IT weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates, July 23: The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present her seventh straight budget for the full year of financial year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha today at 11 AM

SI Reporter New Delhi
Dalal Street, BSE
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
9:50 AM

ALERT :: J&K budget copies arrive in Parliament

9:44 AM

Economic Survey 2024 analysis by Motill Oswal Financial Services

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 on 22nd Jul’24. The survey highlighted that “the Indian economy is on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges”. It further emphasized India’s sustained post-Covid recovery, stable inflation, and a positive investment climate driven by both the public and private sectors.

Six key areas were highlighted in the survey on which the growth strategy for “Amrit Kaal” will be based: 1) boosting private investments, 2) expanding India’s Mittelstand (MSMEs), 3) recognizing agriculture as a growth engine and removing policy impediments, 4) securing financing for the green transition, 5) bridging the education-employment gap, and 6) building state capacity and capability.

 

9:39 AM

Ahead of Viksit Bharat Budget 2024: RailTel stock rallies 5% on Rs 187 cr-order win

In an exchange filing, RailTel Corp said the company has received the work order from Ministry Of Railways (Railway Board) for Design, Development, Implementation, Operations and Maintenance of HMIS and Integrated Empanelled Hospital Referral Portal for Indian Railways. READ MORE

9:34 AM

Budget 2024 News LIVE updates :: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Rashtrapati Bhavan

9:28 AM

Stock Markets ahead of Budget 2024: Sensex pares most gains

9:24 AM

Nifty Realty, Auto advance in sectoral trends

9:22 AM

Broader markets soar

9:21 AM

HDFC Life, Eicher Motors gain on NSE

9:19 AM

Heatmap check

9:18 AM

Opening bell: Nifty 50 above 24,550 levels

9:17 AM

Opening bell: Sensex climbs over 200 points at 80,724 levels

9:15 AM

Budget 2024 Alert: FM Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Budget 2024-25

9:11 AM

Nifty above 24,550 in pre-open

9:09 AM

Pre-open: Sensex jumps 200 pts

9:05 AM

Rupee opens at $83.64

Stock Market LIVE updates on Budget 2024-25 day, July 23: Indian benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and Nifty50 -- were off morning highs, but still in green, on Tuesday ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 
The BSE Sensex was quoting at 80,550, up 50 points, while the Nifty50 was hovering around 24,520, up 6 points.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices slipped into the red zone after starting 0.3 per cent higher each.
The gains were pared by the markets as investors sold metal, IT, and FMCG shares. Their sector indices were down up to 0.8 per cent on the NSE.
Stocks to watch on Budget 2024
UCO Bank: UCO Bank reported a significant surge in net profit, which jumped 147 per cent year-on-year to Rs 551 crore for the quarter ending June 2024. The increase was driven by higher other income and interest margins. Non-interest income grew by 32 per cent to Rs 835 crore, while net interest income (NII) rose by 12 per cent to Rs 2,254 crore. Global net interest margin (NIM) also improved to 3.09 per cent from 2.86 per cent a year ago.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 1,719.27 crore in the first quarter of FY25, marking a 40.4 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,224.18 crore in the same period last year. On a consolidated basis, Q1 profit stood at Rs 1,739.15 crore.
Gensol Engineering: Gensol Engineering secured a Rs 600 crore contract as the successful bidder for 116-megawatt solar projects in Gujarat. These projects, spread across 27 locations under Paschim Gujarat Vij Co., the state electricity distribution company, were confirmed via regulatory filing.
RailTel: RailTel Corporation of India received a significant contract worth Rs 186.81 crore (including taxes) from the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board). The contract entails designing, developing, implementing, operating, and maintaining a hospital management information system (HMIS) and an integrated empanelled hospital referral portal for Indian Railways.
 

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

