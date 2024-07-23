Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 75.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 75.52 croreNet profit of Virinchi declined 75.11% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.5280.30 -6 OPM %28.7537.24 -PBDT12.9118.72 -31 PBT0.173.89 -96 NP1.114.46 -75
