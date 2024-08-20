Genus Power Infrastructure receives orders worth Rs 3,608.52 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Genus Power Infrastructures announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has received three Letter of Awards (LOA) worth totaling to Rs. 3,608.52 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) including design of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of about 4.26 million Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on DBFOOT basis.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures said, "our Company has successfully secured three new orders worth of Rs. 3,608.52 Crore (net of taxes). This ongoing success highlights the trust our clients place in our expertise and the exceptional quality of our offerings. With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs. 28,000 crore (net of taxes). These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the Company's robust future growth. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction".

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

