Stock alert: SBI, Bharat Forge, Hindalco, Wipro, Jindal Stainless

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
State Bank of India board will meet on June 11th to consider long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to $3 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2024-25.

Bharat Forge will be in focus. Class 8 truck orders in North America increased by 39% year-on-year and 35% on a month-on-month basis in May to 18,900 units.

Hindustan Aeronautics said the Sukhoi 30 MKI aircraft crashed Tuesday while on a test sortie from the company's Nashik Division. Both pilots ejected safely; a technical snag was reported by the pilots.

Hindalco Industries' US subsidiary Novelis said early on Wednesday that it plans to postpone its $945 million initial public offering, citing 'market conditions'.

Wipro announced that it has partnered with Zscaler to introduce Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform.

Tata Motors incorporated the wholly owned unit TML Commercial Vehicles as part of the proposed demerger.

Jindal Stainless acquired a 100% stake in Evergreat International Investment.

Container Corporation of India signed a MoU with Shipping Corporation of India to provide end-to-end logistics solutions.

NLC India will consider raising a foreign currency loan of up to $600 million on June 10.

Shilpa Medicare's wholly owned subsidiary filed its first drug master file of recombinant human albumin 20% with the USFDA.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

