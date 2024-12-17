Stock Alert: Vedanta, Hindustan Petroleum, Shriram Prop, Wipro

Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, RBL Bank, SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 December 2024.

Vedantas board approved the fourth dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for FY25 amounting to Rs 3,324 crore. The board has fixed 24 December 2024 as record date for the purpose of dividend payment

Hindustan Petroleum board approved the lube modernization and bottoms upgradation project at Mumbai Refinery. This project would increase the Lube Oil Base Stocks (LOBS) production from current 475 KTPA to 764 KTPA. The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 4679 crore with a Mechanical completion schedule of 36 months and 3 months for commissioning from the date of Board approval.

Shriram Properties chairman and managing director, M Murali and promoter of the company has received approval from Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) for acquisition of 13,38,335 equity shares of Shriram Properties Holdings (SPHPL) from Shriram Group Executive Welfare Trust (SGEWT), another Promoter of the company.

Murali now holds 9,15,501 shares, representing 48.47% of equity in SPHPL (implying indirect holdings of 13.44% in the Company).

Texmaco Rail and Engineering has received an order from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission, Government of Chhattisgarh for construction of transmission lines on turnkey basis valuing Rs 187.41 crore approximately.

Everest Industries chief financial officer, Pramod Nair has resigned with effect from 10 January 2025.

Wipro through its subsidiaries has signed definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Applied Value Technologies (AVT), Inc., Applied Value Technologies B.V. and Applied Value Technologies Pte. AVT helps enterprises transform IT operations through a highly customized and data-driven approach. AVT will augment Wipros existing application services capabilities, helping drive new growth opportunities.

PNB Gilts managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Vikas Goel has resigned citing personal reasons.

