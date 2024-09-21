Glenmark Pharma's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its formulation manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, has successfully cleared the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations

The inspection was conducted from 9 September to 20 September 2024. In conclusion, the USFDA has issued Form 483 with zero observations.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

The drug maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 340.27 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,244.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.