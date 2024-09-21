Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Glenmark Pharma's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its formulation manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, has successfully cleared the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations

The inspection was conducted from 9 September to 20 September 2024. In conclusion, the USFDA has issued Form 483 with zero observations.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The drug maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 340.27 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,244.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip declined 1.56% to ends at Rs 1,625.40 on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi, says Amit Shah at rally in J-K

After Kejriwal's resignation, Atishi takes charge as youngest CM of Delhi

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Bangladesh 158 for 4 at the end of day 3, 357 away from win

J&K poll: 'Our priority is to restore statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Indian educators to procure 1,000 AI-powered EdTech innovations at Didac

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story