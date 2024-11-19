Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 14.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 3574.38 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 14.78% to Rs 361.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 3574.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3537.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3574.383537.3014.6814.62583.11505.53498.84434.64361.65315.09

