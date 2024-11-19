Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 14.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 3574.38 croreNet profit of Waaree Energies rose 14.78% to Rs 361.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 3574.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3537.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3574.383537.30 1 OPM %14.6814.62 -PBDT583.11505.53 15 PBT498.84434.64 15 NP361.65315.09 15
