Stock Alert: Zomato, Zenstar Tech, Persistent Systems, Bajaj Finance, Adani Green Energy

Securities in F&O Ban : Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), IEX, India Mart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprise, PNB, RBL bank, Sail. Results Today: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Industries, TVS Motor Company, United Spirits, Aster DM Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, CARE Ratings, Craftsman Automation, Fedbank Financial Services, Fino Payments Bank, Godrej Properties, Heritage Foods, , IIFL Finance, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Dr. Lal PathLabs, MAS Financial Services, Metro Brands, Piramal Enterprises,

Stocks to Watch:

Zomatos consolidated net profit surged 388.89% to Rs 176 crore on 68.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Gross order value (GOV) growth across the companys B2C businesses improved to 55% YoY to Rs 17,670 crore in Q2 FY25.

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declined 6.2% to Rs 156 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 158 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 1.55% YoY to Rs 1,308 crore during the quarter.

More From This Section

Persistent Systems reported 6.2% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 325 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 306 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 5.84% YoY to Rs 2,897 crore during the quarter.

Amber Enterprises reported consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 5.7 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 1,685 crore in Q2 FY25, up 81.7% YoY.

Bajaj Finance reported 13.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,014 crore in Q2 FY25, up 13.03% as compared with Rs 3,551 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 27.72% YoY to Rs 17,095 crore during the quarter. FY25 credit cost guidance hiked from 1.75- 1.85% to 2-2.5%.

Adani Green Energys consolidated net profit jumped 39% to Rs 515 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 371 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 38% YoY to Rs 3,055 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News