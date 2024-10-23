Coforge consolidated net profit rises 11.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 3062.30 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 11.71% to Rs 202.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 3062.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2276.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3062.302276.2013.4514.98437.80317.90313.50240.70202.20181.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp