Coforge consolidated net profit rises 11.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 3062.30 croreNet profit of Coforge rose 11.71% to Rs 202.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 3062.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2276.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3062.302276.20 35 OPM %13.4514.98 -PBDT437.80317.90 38 PBT313.50240.70 30 NP202.20181.00 12
