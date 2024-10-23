Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge consolidated net profit rises 11.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 11.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 3062.30 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 11.71% to Rs 202.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 3062.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2276.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3062.302276.20 35 OPM %13.4514.98 -PBDT437.80317.90 38 PBT313.50240.70 30 NP202.20181.00 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kamala Harris backs $15 minimum wage in fight with Trump over pay

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 150 pts to 80,400; Nifty at 24,500; Bajaj twins gain

RITES up on Rs 454-cr order from K'taka Mining Environment Restoration Corp

Cyclone Dana: 178 trains cancelled; evacuations begin in Odisha, Bengal

Tropical storm triggers heavy floods in Philippines, residents get trapped

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story