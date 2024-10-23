JSW Energy signs PPA for 700 MW solar project

JSW Renew Energy Eleven, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), for ISTS connected 700 MW solar capacity awarded under SECI Tranche XIII. The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.56/kWh. The aforesaid project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months.

JSW Energy aims to achieve 10 GW operational capacity by FY 2025 and currently has 7.9 GW of operational capacity spread across thermal, hydro and RE. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

