Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Reddy's Lab, Shyam Metalics and Energy, KEC International

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Securities in F&O ban :Balrampur Chini Mills, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energe Exchange, India Cements, NALCO, RBL Bank, Sun TV Network

Stocks to watch : Shyam Metalics and Energys wholly-owned subsidiary, Shyam Sel and Power (SSPL) has acquired a 100% stake in SMEL Steel Structural, a promoter group company, for total consideration of Rs 1 lakh.

KEC International secured new orders of Rs 1,079 crore in transmission & distribution (T&D) and cables businesses.

Zydus Lifesciences' wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Animal Health and Investments has entered into share purchase and share subscription agreement (SPSSA) with Perfect Day to acquire 50% stake in Sterling biotech.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that the US drug regulator has issued Form 483, with three observations after inspecting its Andhra Pradesh manufacturing facility.

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project worth Rs 478 crore awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam.

Lemon Tree Hotels signed a license agreement for a 175- room property in Surat.

Akum Drugs and Pharmaceutical reported consolidated net profit of Rs 60.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 188.22 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.08% YoY to Rs 1,019.11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Transport Corporation of India board approved shares buyback for up to Rs 160 crore at Rs 1200 per share.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

