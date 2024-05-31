Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ishan Dyes &amp; chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 86.26% to Rs 26.56 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.26% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 76.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.5614.26 86 76.6764.71 18 OPM %16.87-21.25 -4.231.72 - PBDT4.36-3.05 LP 3.421.51 126 PBT3.65-3.75 LP 0.60-1.23 LP NP3.68-3.01 LP 0.12-1.20 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

