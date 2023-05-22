Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

Shares of Gland Pharma plunged 20 per cent on Friday to hit a 52-week low after the Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma-promoted firm missed revenue estimates for the 2022-23 (FY23) January-March quarter by a wide margin, capping a tumultuous FY23. The miss comes on the back of a key customer filing for bankruptcy, high competition from Chinese players, and production shutdowns. Shares of Gland Pharma at Rs 1,070 are now down 29 per cent over their issue price and 66 per cent from their peak. Analysts are split on whether investors should take advantage of the sharp fall in stock prices, given the near-term cloudy outlook. Nearly 50 per cent of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock. Motilal Oswal, which has a target price of Rs 1,460 on the stock, expects the company to see a “slow recovery” over the next 12–15 months.