Strides Pharma Science announces change in directorate

Strides Pharma Science announced the change in designation of Arun Kumar (DIN: 00084845) from Executive Chairperson to Non-Executive Chairperson of the Company effective 05 April 2025.

Arun Kumar, Founder and Executive Chairperson of the Company, has served in various positions on the Board of Strides since its inception. His current appointment as Executive Director is expiring on 06 April 2025.

Upon successful transition of executive responsibilities to Badree Komandur (who was appointed as Managing Director and Group CEO effective 01 June 2024) and the Leadership team at Strides, Arun has opted to assume the role of Non-Executive Chairperson effective 05 April 2025.

