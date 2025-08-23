Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 63.31 crore

Net Loss of Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reported to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 63.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.3153.5882.1080.78-12.40-27.86-21.64-40.12-21.64-40.12

