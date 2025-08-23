Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 38.42 crore

Net profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 13.83% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 38.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.38.4238.5295.7694.5724.6822.5917.1715.0812.8411.28

