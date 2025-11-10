Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 33.29 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 48.36% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.2934.156.283.722.184.691.964.471.573.04

