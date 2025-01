Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 58.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 641.92 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 58.93% to Rs 86.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 641.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 542.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.641.92542.0216.5312.14135.5791.47116.5075.3586.9554.71

